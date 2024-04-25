 BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra: Congress promoting religion-based reservation : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra: Congress promoting religion-based reservation

Claims it is dangerous for national unity

BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and other leaders at a news conference in Rohtak on Wednesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 24

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra has accused the Congress party of promoting reservation based on religion to serve its political interest in the Lok Sabha elections.

Cong scared of defeat

The delay in announcing the name of candidates clearly indicates that the Congress leaders do not want to jump into the poll fray due to the fear of defeat. — Shamsher Kharak, BJP state co-media in-charge

“In its manifesto, the Congress has clearly hinted that it wants the reservation based on religion, which is dangerous for the unity of the nation. When the Indian Constitution was being drafted under the leadership of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, it was decided that reservation in India would not be based on religion but the Congress without caring about it is now advocating religion-based quota,” claimed Jangra while interacting with media-persons here today.

The MP also targeted Rahul Gandhi, stating that Rahul was claiming in his speeches during the poll campaigns that if the Congress was voted to power, an investigation would be conducted to find out how much people citizens possessed.

“The Congress wants to distribute the hard-earned money of the countrymen among those people for whom it is doing politics of appeasement. The Congress is now going to play such a dangerous game that the common man cannot even imagine in their dreams,” Jangra added.

On the occasion, Shamsher Kharak, BJP’s state co-media in-charge, took a jibe at the Congress stating that the strength of the party’s challenge in the LokSabha polls can be gauged from the fact that it had not yet declared its candidates while the BJP candidates had been conducting poll campaign for the past over one month. “The delay in announcing the candidates clearly indicates that the Congress leaders do not want to jump into the poll fray due to the fear of defeat,” Kharak added.

