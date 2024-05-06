BJP neglected people’s interests, prioritised its own agenda: Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 5

Kumari Selja, the Congress candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, criticised the BJP government, accusing it of misleading the nation with flawed policies that have led to widespread despair.

During her campaign in the Ratia Assembly constituency, she emphasised the power of democracy, highlighting the need for change and “the growing support for Congress across the country”. Selja pledged to address grievances of various sections, including farmers, the unemployed, and the Anganwadi workers.

Selja underscored the “backward trajectory” under the BJP’s rule, asserting that the current government had neglected the people’s interests while prioritising its agenda. She highlighted the plight of farmers, condemning the government’s insensitivity towards their struggles. She promised to implement fair policies such as the MSP law, if the Congress came to power.

According to Selja, the ongoing farmers’ agitation signals a deep crisis in the agricultural sector, exacerbated by the BJP/NDA government’s callous approach. She criticised the government for failing to ensure reasonable prices for agricultural produce and adequate support for farmers. Additionally, she lamented the dismal conditions faced by agricultural labourers, emphasising the Congress’s commitment to improve their livelihoods.

During her address, Selja urged voters to reject the incumbent government and embrace change by supporting Congress. She highlighted the widespread disillusionment with the BJP and expressed confidence in Congress’s ability to address the nation’s pressing issues. The presence of various political figures at the event underscored the collective effort to advocate for change and prioritise welfare of the people.\

