Rohtak: BJP nominees seeking votes in Modi’s name; JJP in Catch-22 situation

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 19

The BJP candidates, including the incumbent MPs and even Union ministers, are seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again in their election campaigns.

Political pundits maintain that most of the MPs of the ruling party do not have any considerable achievements to list before the people, hence they wish to cross the poll stream on the plank of Modi’s charisma.

“Unlike the Opposition leaders, the MPs and other leaders of the ruling party are generally unable to raise the concerns of the people whom they represent,” observes Dr Rajendra Sharma, a professor of political science at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak.

“The charisma of prominent political leaders wanes away with time and Modi is no exception. But the leaders of the ruling party have no option but to cling to Modi plank as they have hardly anything to say about their performance,” he said.

As per political analysts, the BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana during the last elections, but most of the MPs failed to perform well or create a good name for themselves.

The BJP leaders are also facing hostility and stiff opposition from local residents due to the anti-incumbency factor following their two successive tenures in power.

Meanwhile, the JJP leadership finds itself in a Catch-22 situation as it can neither criticise the BJP regime, in which it was a partner, nor can they praise the state government or the BJP leadership.

The JJP leaders are also facing hostility from the voters. The INLD also does not appear to be in a good position and AAP is focusing its entire energy on the Kurukshetra seat, which leaves the BJP and the Congress in the poll fray in the state.

