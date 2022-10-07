BJP not to contest panchayat elections on party symbol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The election committee of the BJP has decided not to contest the elections of panch, sarpanch and member of block samitis on the party symbol, while the district units have been authorised to decide whether or not the zila parishad polls should be contested on the party symbol.

The committee has left the decision of the Adampur bypoll candidate to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the party state chief Om Prakash Dhankar.

These decisions were taken at the meetings of the election committee and district incharges (for panchayat polls) of the BJP held in Panchkula today. Besides Khattar and Dhankar, the meetings were attended by the party’s state incharge Biplab Deb, organising secretary Ravinder Raju, state vice-president GL Sharma, former state chief Subhash Barala and Kuldeep Bishnoi among others.

“At the meeting, we got mixed opinions from party workers regarding contesting the panchayat poll on the party symbol. So, it was resolved not to contest the elections of panch, sarpanch and members of block samiti on the party symbol, while the district units have been authorised to independently take a final call on whether they want to contest the zila parishad poll on the party symbol or not,” said Dhankar addressing mediapersons after the meetings.

On being asked about the Adampur bypoll, he said no candidate had been finalised by the party so far. “After consulting with the Chief Minister, we will soon finalise the name of the party nominee for the Adampur bypoll,” he added.

Dhankar said the BJP would organise a mammoth rally in the third week of November to propagate the development works undertaken in the state during the BJP regime in the past eight years.