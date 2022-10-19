BJP not to contest ZP poll on party symbol in Karnal

Karnal, October 18
Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia on Tuesday made it clear that the BJP would not contest the Zila Parishad elections on the party symbol in the district.
“The state leadership has already declared that the party would not contest the Panchayat Samiti elections on its symbol. The decision to contest the Zila Parishad elections on party symbol was left to the district body. The district body has decided that the party will not contest the Zila Parishad elections on party symbol,” said Bhatia while interacting with party workers at the district party office. He appreciated the vision of the CM of educated gram panchayats by fixing the education qualification criteria for the candidates.
