BJP plans 60-day outreach programme ahead of poll

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 24

Getting into election mode, the BJP today decided to embark on a massive outreach programme in the run-up to the next year’s parliamentary and Assembly elections.

To cover all 6,223 villages in state The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra” outreach programme to connect with all voters ahead of elections

58 vans fitted with LED screens to cover all 6,223 villages in the state to publicise government schemes

The BJP to extensively use “panna pramukhs” to mobilise voters

At a day-long brainstorming session attended by its top brass, including general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister Kishan Pal Gujjar, state BJP president Nayab Singh Saini, besides, ministers and MLAs, the party finetuned the blueprint of the programme to reach the grassroots.

Sources said as part of the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra” programme, a 60-day outreach programme would be kicked off to publicise state and Central government schemes and reach out to those who were yet to get benefits of the schemes.

This would be accomplished with the help of “panna pramukh”, incharge of a page of the voters’ list. Since the “panna pramukhs” are BJP’s grassroot workers, they would be in a better position to connect with the voters during the yatra.

Under the programme, 58 vans fitted with LED screens would cover all 6,223 villages in Haryana to publicise government schemes. “The ultimate aim is mobilise the public, especially the BJP cadre, for the forthcoming elections,” said a senior BJP leader.

“We are geared up for the elections. The BJP will bounce back to power both at the Centre and in Haryana on the strength of its development works in the last over nine years,” Saini stated on the sidelines of the session.

Khattar wanted the party leaders to be “proactive” in publicising the government schemes and countering the Opposition’s “propaganda”.

