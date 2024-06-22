BJP playing with future of youth: Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 21

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed that the BJP government was playing with the future of youth through paper leak and recruitment scams. “Be it NEET or UGC-NET at the national level, or a series of recruitment scams in Haryana, BJP’s misdeeds are being exposed at the national and state level,” he Hooda, while addressing the Dhanyawadi Karyakarta Sammelan in Sonepat and Panipat.

Congress state president Udai Bhan, newly elected MP from Sonepat Satpal Brahmachari, former speaker Kuldeep Sharma, former state president Dharampal Malik, Congress MLAs and several senior leaders, besides a large number of workers were present.

Hooda said the Congress was protesting against NEET and NET scams across the country. “In Haryana, the party has been raising the issue from the streets to the Assembly. Therefore, the public taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The BJP had made the state number one in unemployment, crime, corruption and drug addiction, he claimed.

“When the Congress government is formed, every elderly person will get Rs 6,000 pension and employees will get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. To give relief to the public from inflation, we will give 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinder for Rs 500. To curb unemployment, 2 lakh vacant posts will be filled on the basis of merit,” he promised.

Speaking on the NEET paper scam, Udai Bhan said the government declared the result the same day as the Lok Sabha results to hide its misdeeds. “There was such large-scale rigging that it could not be hidden,” he alleged.

