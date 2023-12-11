BJP protest over cash seizure from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 10

The Karnal unit of the BJP today held a protest against the Congress and its MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Sahu from whose residence around Rs 300 crore has been recovered so far. Party leaders and workers burnt effigies of the Congress and its MP outside the Mini Secretariat and also staged a dharna.

RS member should quit Congress’ Jharkhand MP Dhiraj Sahu was at the forefront during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and now the party is distancing itself from him. We demand the resignation of the Congress MP. Vedpal, BJP leader

BJP state general secretary advocate Vedpal said the Congress had distanced itself from its MP, while it should have explained from where that money had come. “The BJP has given a call for a Congress-free India, which means the country will be free from corruption and scams,” he said.

BJP district president Yogendra Rana, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, former minister Shashipal Mehta and others said the silence of the Congress leadership on the issue showed it was promoting corruption.

Meanwhile, protests were also held at Panipat.

