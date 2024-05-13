BJP pushed 63% people of state into poverty: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday claimed that the Congress always fulfils its promises, while the BJP does the opposite of what it says.

“The Congress implemented Right to Education, Right to Food, Right to Education, MGNREGA, RTI in the country. IIT, IIM, AIIMS, Green Revolution, White Revolution, Industrial Revolution, Computer Revolution, IT Revolution, while on the other hand, the BJP wants people to be grateful, without doing anything,” said Hooda while poll meetings in Titoli, Khidwali, Kiloi, Bohar and Ismaila villages here.

Former CM said the BJP promised to double the income of farmers, but on the contrary, it increased the cost of farmers manifold. The BJP promised to provide houses to the poor but on the contrary, it stopped Congress’s scheme of allotment of free plots of 100 square yards. BJP pushed 63% of the people of Haryana into the quagmire of poverty, he added.

“Moreover, the BJP promised to give the same pay scale to the employees as in Punjab, but on the contrary, it also refused to give the old pension to the employees. Instead of opening new schools, BJP closed 5,000 schools. This government did not establish any national or international level educational institution in the state. Till date, the BJP government has not established any medical college or any big university,” Hooda pointed out.

He claimed the BJP’s indifferent attitude towards the education system is such that it did not make even a single JBT recruitment during its entire tenure. “Over 2 lakh posts of employees are vacant, but the BJP is not ready to talk on unemployment, even during the elections. Whereas the Congress promised to provide 30 lakh jobs in the Centre and over 2 lakh jobs in Haryana,” he added.

