BJP pushed farmers to path of destruction: Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal

Jhajjar, May 2
Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal today carried out a door-to-door campaign in Bhatti Gate, Vikas Nagar, Defence Colony and Rahania road in the city to canvass for party candidate Deepender Hooda.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhukkal said the BJP government had not only pushed farmers and educated youth on the path of devastation, but also worked to break the backbone of the common man by executing erroneous policies.
“Instead of fulfilling its poll promises, the BJP government now intends to make an amendment in the Constitution, but people will not let this happen and will also teach the BJP a lesson by voting against their candidates in the Lok Sabha elections,” she added.
Bhukkal said the outcome of the LS polls would decide the future of the state politics. The MLA said, “It was the duty and responsibility of every citizen to vote while keeping in view the security and development of the nation and the state.”
