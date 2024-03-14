BJP reposes confidence in two-time MP Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat

Ravinder Saini
Mahendragarh, March 13
Putting all speculations to rest, the BJP has reposed confidence in sitting MP Dharambir Singh by making him nominee again from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat.
This would be the third Lok sabha election of Dharambir on the BJP ticket. He has been victorious in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Name of senior BJP leader and former MP Sudha Yadav was also doing the rounds following the considerable votes of the Ahir community in the Lok Sabha.
Bhiwani–Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. The constituency has been divided into three districts — Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri. There are four Assembly segments in Mahendragarh district being dominated by people of Ahir community while Bhiwani has three and Charkhi Dadri has two Assembly segments, each being dominated by Jats.
In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Congress nominee Shruti Choudhary, daughter of Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and former minister late Surender Singh, had won from Bhiwani and Mahendragarh while Dharambir Singh emerged victorious in next two elections in 2014 and 2019.
Dharambir had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress and resigning from the post of MLA from Sohna (Gurugram) just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. The BJP fielded him in the poll fray and he defeated the Congress candidate Shruti in both the elections in 2014 and 2019.
ARCH RIVAL OF BANSI LAL CLAN
Dharambir Singh is an arch rival of clan of former CM late Ch Bansi Lal as he has contested Assembly and Lok Sabha elections against his three generations — Bansi Lal, his son Surendra Singh and granddaughter Shruti Choudhary.
