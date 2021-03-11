BJP respects all religions, says Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 10

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Friday said that they did not support Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, on her statement on Prophet Mohammad.

“We respect all religions and the party has taken cognisance of her statement and expelled her for this. Her views on the matter were personal and nobody supports such statements,” said the Union Minister while interacting with mediapersons at the PWD rest house.

He was on a visit to the district on the completion of eight years of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and highlight its achievements. On the second day of his visit to the district, he interacted with party leaders and workers. He visited the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda.