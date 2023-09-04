BJP should go it alone in 2024 polls in state, says Birender Singh

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 3

BJP leader Birender Singh today said the BJP has a strong base in the state and doesn’t need anyone’s support therefore, it must go it alone for polls next year.

Speaking to mediapersons at Yadav Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, the BJP leader said, “The BJP and JJP came together to form government in Haryana as both the parties didn’t have their own majority, and the alliance was formed only to form a stable government, not for contesting elections. The BJP has a strong base in Haryana while the JJP has no vote bank left.”

He was here to invite people for the rally to be held in Jind on October 2.

“There were some flaws in the strategy during the previous elections. During ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’, many staked their claims for the party ticket, leading to internal rifts, but there is no more scope for such issues now. The BJP should contest on all the 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Assembly seats,” added Singh.

