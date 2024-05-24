BJP Sirsa candidate Tanwar holds roadshow marathon

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 23

To ensure BJP candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar’s victory by a record margin, the local BJP unit has put into service all its resources. ‘Panna Pramukhs’ have been going door to door, urging people to vote for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third term. Tanwar, meanwhile, has been campaigning day and night, holding back-to-back public meetings to inform people about the welfare policies of the BJP.

On Thursday, Tanwar held roadshows in Kalanwali, Rania and Dabwali, while his wife Avantika Tanwar Makan participated in a roadshow in Ellenabad. The massive crowds at these roadshows greeted Tanwar with excitement and pledged to ensure his victory. The Kalanwali roadshow was coordinated by former MLA Balkaur Singh, while the Dabwali event was organised by Aditya Devilal Chautala.

Similarly, Meenu Beniwal coordinated the Ellenabad roadshow and former MLA Ramchandar Kamboj managed the one in Rania. A significant aspect of these roadshows was the enthusiastic welcome with cheers and flower showers as Ashok Tanwar and other leaders came closer to public.

Tanwar stated that the people of the country and the state were determined to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third term, handing the nation over to strong leadership once again. He highlighted that the country today stands as the largest global power.

He mentioned that opposition parties are struggling to maintain their existence, but the BJP is on track to achieve its slogan of surpassing 400 seats and forming the government for the third time.

Aditya Devilal appealed for votes for BJP candidate Tanwar, pointing out that while Sirsa elected a BJP MP last time, none of the district’s five assembly seats went to the BJP. He said having MP and MLAs from the same party accelerates development work in the region. He asserted that a third BJP government under Modi was inevitable and that after Modi becomes Prime Minister, the country would reach new heights of development. For this, it is crucial to ensure Tanwar’s victory.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Sirsa