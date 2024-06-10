BJP starts process to pick nominees for Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 9

Having lost the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, not only has the BJP leadership begun zeroing in on winnable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, but ticket aspirants, too, have started lobbying for themselves.

In a latest development, the BJP state leadership has, as per sources, sought names of suitable candidates with details of their political career for all four Assembly segments of Rohtak from its local leaders.

Interestingly, the BJP candidate is also thinking about fielding Dr Arvind Sharma, who unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections in Rohtak, from a suitable Assembly segment.

“Having suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the party leadership is in no mood to leave any loose ends in the Assembly election that is due in October, hence it has begun preparations for the same. A blueprint with solutions for all burning issues pertaining to flaws in property and family IDs and removal of shortcomings witnessed during the recent elections is being prepared,” said a senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity.

He said ticket aspirants for the Assembly polls had begun calling on state level office-bearers at the party’s state headquarters in Rohtak. “I have also been assigned the duty of giving names of four leaders with their background for each Assembly segment in Rohtak. Similar tasks have been given to other local leaders as well to single out common names for consideration for party ticket,” he added.

Rohtak district has four Assembly segments — Rohtak, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Kalanaur (Reserve) and Meham. The Congress has its MLAs on three of the four seats while Independent MLA Balraj Kundu represents Meham in the Assembly.

In Rohtak, former minister Manish Grover is a strong contender for the party ticket while outgoing Mayor of Rohtak Municipal Corporation Man Mohan Goyal and other BJP leaders, Ajay Bansal and Ashok Khurana, are also among the aspirants.

“The Rohtak Assembly seat means a lot for the BJP as the party has a good support base here. Moreover, Rohtak is the home district of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, hence the party will leave no stone unturned to wrest Rohtak seat from the Congress this time. The Assembly poll-related activities have already been initiated here,” said Shamsher Kharak, BJP state media co-incharge.

