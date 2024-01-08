BJP state chief attacks Congress at ‘Naagrik Abhinandan Samaroh’

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, January 7

Launching a scathing attack on Opposition parties, BJP state chief and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress ruled the nation for a long time but did nothing for the people while the nation had emerged as a super power at international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini was addressing ‘Naagrik Abhinandan Samaroh’ organised by former minister Ram Bilas Sharma in Mahendragarh city today. BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, former MP Sudha Yadav, Haryana Minister Om Prakash Yadav, MP Dharambir Singh, MLAs — Abhay Singh Yadav and Sitaram Yadav — were also present on the occasion.

“Leaders of opposition parties used to make mockery of the BJP over the date of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the temple on January 22 and people will celebrate this occasion as Diwali by lighting five lamps in their houses,” said Saini, adding that the construction of Ram temple was a matter of pride for every citizen of the nation.

Sharma, while speaking on the occasion, claimed the BJP would win all 10 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP will also make a hat-trick in Haryana by registering victory in the Assembly elections this year as well,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #Kurukshetra #Mahendragarh