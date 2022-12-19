BJP Haryana unit to replicate Gujarat's micro-management formula for poll

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 18

Having won in Gujarat with its micro-management or the “Panna Committee” formula, the BJP plans to replicate the same in Haryana. The party which is holding its high-level organisational meeting at the party office in Gurukamal, Gurugram, is brainstorming for the 2024 elections, carrying out SWOT analysis and working on strategies. The meeting is being attended by all public representatives and office- bearers of the party, including CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.

Senior leaders to work at grassroots level Micro-management has done wonders in Gujarat and we are confident it will work here too. All senior leaders will work at the grassroots level. The “panna pramukhs” will reach out to the people, understand their aspirations and we will deliver accordingly. -- Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Will provide security to Rahul Gandhi We welcome Rahul Gandhi to Haryana. We will ensure security to him, but his yatra will not benefit the Cong in anyway. What can he do with a party where leaders cannot see eye to eye with each other. -- Anil Vij, Home Minister

According to a senior party leader, the entire state brigade has expressed trust in the “Panna formula” and soon they will have “panna pramukhs” who will further form their action committes. The term “panna” refers to a page of the voting list. The party will entrust all leaders with pages of the voter list and it will be their duty to reach out to each voter and apprise them of the party’s achievements and promises and gather votes. They will also form dedicated teams to reach out to each voter.

“Micro-management has done wonders in Gujarat and we are confident it will work here too. All senior leaders will work at the grassroots level. The panna pramukhs will reach out to the people, understand their aspirations and we will deliver accordingly. The Congress has nothing more than politics of freebies to offer” said Khattar.

Meanwhile, party president OP Dhankar, who is chairing the session, said the people had their hopes only on the BJP as there was no opposition in the state.

“The Congress is nothing but a father-son venture who are least bothered about people. People have their hopes on us and we need to fulfil these. We need to reach out to the people and tell them all they have got in our rule and what all we plan for them. Taking PM Modi’s vision and promise to each home should be our target for the 2024 elections,” said Dhankar.

