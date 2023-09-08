BJP to contest all 10 LS seats, says Grover

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 7

Haryana BJP vice-president and former minister Manish Grover has stated that the party would contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing a news conference here today, Grover maintained that the BJP’s central leadership would decide on a pre-poll alliance. He, however, remarked that it would not make any difference to the party if its alliance partner (read JJP) parted ways.

The BJP leader took a jibe at the Congress over rampant infighting. “They dream of coming to power, while their party is riddled with factionalism,” he remarked.

