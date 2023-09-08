BJP to contest all 10 LS seats, says Grover

Rohtak, September 7
Haryana BJP vice-president and former minister Manish Grover has stated that the party would contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Addressing a news conference here today, Grover maintained that the BJP’s central leadership would decide on a pre-poll alliance. He, however, remarked that it would not make any difference to the party if its alliance partner (read JJP) parted ways.
The BJP leader took a jibe at the Congress over rampant infighting. “They dream of coming to power, while their party is riddled with factionalism,” he remarked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...