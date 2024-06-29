BJP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own; ‘no pre-poll alliance’, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, June 29

Union Education Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the party will contest the Vidhan Sabha election on all the 90 seats by itself, adding that the party will not form any pre-poll alliance. He even said that they are in touch with disgruntled leaders and will resolve all differences internally.

Pradhan was speaking at a press conference in Tau Devi Lal Stadium here, before the party’s executive meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, “We are confident that BJP will form government in the state for the third consecutive time. People must evaluate 10 years of governance of both the Congress and BJP, and then decide. Our focus is towards the development of the state while our rivals want to work as mere roadblocks.”

On being asked about the party’s strategy in relation to disgruntled leaders of the likes of Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, MLA Anil Vij and others, he said the party is in touch with them. “Rao Inderjit is a senior party leader. I recently met him. We are earnestly working on resolving all their concerns,” he said.

The party has been witnessing grumbling by its old leaders after the induction and elevation of newly-joined leaders. But Pradhan, claiming that it is party’s internal matter, said, “All those who pledge allegiance to the party are considered equal. There is no difference between old and new leaders.”

According to the senior BJP leader, the upcoming elections are a definite challenge. “The party considers all elections from panchayat to the Parliament as a challenge. BJP thinks of contesting elections all the time. We will contest on all 90 seats. Therefore, we are gathering all our workers and forming strategies to go to polls.”

He said five senior leaders of the party — Saudan Singh, Satish Punia, Surender Nath, Biplabh Dev and he himself — will go to various assembly constituencies and discuss elections-related matters with party workers there.

