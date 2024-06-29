 BJP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own; ‘no pre-poll alliance’, says Dharmendra Pradhan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • BJP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own; ‘no pre-poll alliance’, says Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own; ‘no pre-poll alliance’, says Dharmendra Pradhan

He said they are in touch with disgruntled leaders and will resolve all differences internally

BJP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana on its own; ‘no pre-poll alliance’, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at BJP's executive meeting at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, June 29

Union Education Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the party will contest the Vidhan Sabha election on all the 90 seats by itself, adding that the party will not form any pre-poll alliance. He even said that they are in touch with disgruntled leaders and will resolve all differences internally.

Pradhan was speaking at a press conference in Tau Devi Lal Stadium here, before the party’s executive meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said, “We are confident that BJP will form government in the state for the third consecutive time. People must evaluate 10 years of governance of both the Congress and BJP, and then decide. Our focus is towards the development of the state while our rivals want to work as mere roadblocks.”

On being asked about the party’s strategy in relation to disgruntled leaders of the likes of Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, MLA Anil Vij and others, he said the party is in touch with them. “Rao Inderjit is a senior party leader. I recently met him. We are earnestly working on resolving all their concerns,” he said.

The party has been witnessing grumbling by its old leaders after the induction and elevation of newly-joined leaders. But Pradhan, claiming that it is party’s internal matter, said, “All those who pledge allegiance to the party are considered equal. There is no difference between old and new leaders.”

According to the senior BJP leader, the upcoming elections are a definite challenge. “The party considers all elections from panchayat to the Parliament as a challenge. BJP thinks of contesting elections all the time. We will contest on all 90 seats. Therefore, we are gathering all our workers and forming strategies to go to polls.”

He said five senior leaders of the party — Saudan Singh, Satish Punia, Surender Nath, Biplabh Dev and he himself — will go to various assembly constituencies and discuss elections-related matters with party workers there.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dharmendra #Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

2
Punjab Jalandhar West bypoll

Another row, BJP alleges Akali Dal candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll not Scheduled Caste

3
Ludhiana

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

4
Punjab

Tail-end farmers in south-western Punjab grapple with severe water shortage

5
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

6
Punjab

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

7
Punjab

Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

9
Punjab

Now, beneficiaries in Punjab to get wheat, not ‘atta’

10
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

Kejriwal was produced in court by CBI after end of his 3-day...

5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar

On Thursday, part of fabric canopy at Jabalpur airport colla...

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by Indi...

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks special category status or package for Bihar

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

The BJP ally also demanded stringent action against culprits...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Chandigarh Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Chandigarh's Sector 53

Chandigarh travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Heavy rain likely in Delhi over next few days, India Meteorological Department issues orange alert

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Know your candidates – A peep into their past

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions