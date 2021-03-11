BJP to go it alone in urban local bodies poll: Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 28

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has said that the party would go it alone in the urban local body elections scheduled in the state shortly.

Parliamentary board to decide on RS nominations: khattar Hisar: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that a meeting of the parliamentary board would be held in the next two days to take a decision regarding nominations from the party for the Rajya Sabha elections. Two Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in Haryana and polls will be announced shortly to fill the vacant seats. TNS

After discussion in the state executive body and the election committee of the party held here today, it has been decided that the BJP will contest the elections to the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committee alone instead of going with its alliance partner in the state.

He said that the party has decided to contest the poll on party symbol in the urban local bodies. The decision to contest the poll on party symbol in the municipal committees and wards will be left to the local units of the party.

The party election committee will hold a meeting in Panchkula on June 1 to take a decision.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Dhankar said that the state executive committee in its meeting expressed sympathy with former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala due to his old age. Chautala has been awarded four-year jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Dhankar added that the decision has given a clear message to all regarding corruption cases.

When asked about the controversy revolving around statements critical of the state government by Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma, the state party president said that there are personal and social aspirations to become the Chief Minister behind this.

Countering Dhankar, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma said that he had sought to raise pertinent issues at the appropriate forum and that there was nothing wrong in raising the issues at any platform.

Sharma arrived in Hisar to attend the state executive committee meeting. After attending a session, he called a press conference where he reiterated the issues about the land in Parhawar village of Rohtak district for transfer to the Brahmin community.