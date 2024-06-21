BJP will be wiped out in Assembly poll: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, June 20

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government in the state, MP Deepender Hooda said the saffron party will be wiped out in the Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers’ meetings in Beri and Bahadurgarh towns here, he said people had given a clear signal of change in the state by supporting the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. The MP said the people of the state have also cleared the way for the Congress’ victory.

Expressing gratitude to the workers, Deepender said the win in the Lok Sabha elections is the victory of hard work and blessings of the people.

“Positive politics has won over negative politics. People have saved the Constitution of the country. Now, it is time to save Haryana,” the MP said. He assured the people he would uphold the trust and blessings given by all communities till the last breath of his life.

Deepender said the people of Haryana wholeheartedly supported the Congress not only in Rohtak but in the whole state in the Lok Sabha elections. “The INDIA bloc got the highest vote percentage of 47.6 in Haryana compared to all 28 states of the country,” he said.

The MP said there had been a record increase in the vote percentage of the Congress in all the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and a record decrease in the vote percentage of the BJP. “In all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state, the vote share of the Congress has increased tremendously, while the same of the BJP has decreased significantly,” he added.

“In Haryana, the Congress got the highest percentage of votes in this Lok Sabha election after 1984. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was ahead in 46 out of 90 Assembly constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was ahead in only 10 seats, while the BJP in 79 seats. In the Assembly elections, the Congress increased its tally from 10 seats to 31 and the BJP came to 40 seats from 79,” Deepender added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Deepender Hooda #Jhajjar