BJP will wrest ZP top posts, claims Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 4

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar today claimed that the newly elected members associated with the party would win the contest for zila parishad top post in majority of the districts in the state.

He was interacting with mediapersons after attending the Haryana State Senior Wrestling Championship as chief guest in Bahadurgarh town here. He said wrestlers of Haryana were performing marvellously not only at the national, but also at the international level.

Commenting on the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken out by Rahul Gandhi, he said political parties did their activities in democracy in a bid to strengthen their cadre, but people elect only those who touch their hearts. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched the soul of India, hence people are with him and the BJP,” he added.

#BJP #jhajjar