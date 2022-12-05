BJP will wrest ZP top posts, claims Dhankar

Jhajjar, December 4
BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar today claimed that the newly elected members associated with the party would win the contest for zila parishad top post in majority of the districts in the state.
He was interacting with mediapersons after attending the Haryana State Senior Wrestling Championship as chief guest in Bahadurgarh town here. He said wrestlers of Haryana were performing marvellously not only at the national, but also at the international level.
Commenting on the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken out by Rahul Gandhi, he said political parties did their activities in democracy in a bid to strengthen their cadre, but people elect only those who touch their hearts. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched the soul of India, hence people are with him and the BJP,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...
India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister
Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...
Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore
3 accused have been arrested