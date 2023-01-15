BJP wins Fatehabad zila parishad chairperson poll

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, January 14

The BJP’s Suman Khichar, who is zila parishad (ZP) member from Ward No. 6, became its chairperson after defeating rival candidate Seema Rani, who had the support of the JJP, in Fatehabad district today.

Though the BJP and the JJP are coalition partners in the government, they contested against each other for the post of the chairperson in zila parishad and block samitis in Hisar, Fatehabad and some other districts.

Fatehabad zila parishad has 18 members and candidates supported by the BJP as well as the JJP were staking claim for the post of chairman.

Senior leaders, including BJP MLA Duraram, Subash Barala, state JJP president Nishan Singh and Haryana Minister Devender Singh Babli were present at the Zila Parishad Bhawan during the elections for the post of chairperson and vice- chairperson.

Sources said some BJP-JJP leaders tried to reach a consensus on a candidate. However, later, BJP fielded Suman Khichar while minister Devender Babli also fielded Seema Rani. After the secret ballot, Suman Khichar secured 10 votes while Seema Rani (Babli supported) got eight. However, the post of vice- chairperson was bagged by JJP supported Kailaso Rani.