BJP wins posts of ZP president, vice-chief unopposed in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 26

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a shot in the arm on Monday in Karnal as it won the posts of zila parishad (ZP) chairperson and vice-chairperson unopposed.

Parvesh Kumari, a member of Ward14 and Reena Rani, a member of Ward16, were elected unopposed, respectively. However, the BJP did not contest the elections on party symbol, but the party leaders claimed both chairperson and vice-chairperson were BJP workers. Earlier, Assandh Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi had claimed that he had 18 House members out of 25 on his side and that the Congress would win both posts, but now, the BJP has won both posts unanimously.

Earlier on Sunday, most of the ZP members met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president OP Dhankar in Chandigarh. BJP district president Yogendra Rana, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap also attended the meeting with them. As per the party leaders, both names were finalised by the party leadership and their names were proposed by other members at the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav at the Panchayat Bhawan. While congratulating both elected chairperson and vice-chairperson, DC Yadav handed over certificates to them and said, “Both were elected unopposed. Nobody has filed a nomination against them.”

Rana, Kalyan, and Kashyap along with other party leaders congratulated them and said it was the victory of Khattar’s vision, who was working to bring about all round development. “Both names were finalised by the party leadership and ZP members showed faith in both names,” said Rana. Kalyan said the selection of both women for the top posts of the ZP would encourage women’s participation in development works.

Newly elected chairperson Parvesh Kumari thanked the CM, party leadership and ZP members for showing faith in her and said she would ensure the overall development of all wards. Reena Rani, the newly elected vice-chairperson, said she would make efforts to provide job opportunities to women. The party workers celebrated the victory.