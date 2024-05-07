BJP youth wing looks to woo new voters

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 6

The youth wing of the BJP has started gearing up to muster the support of young voters by organising various poll-related activities in coming days.

The Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha (BJPYM) has decided not only to take out motorbike rally in every assembly segment across the state but also organise sammelans of the first-time electors to connect them with the party and its candidates.

Yogendra Sharma, state president, BJPYM, divulged the details of the proposed programmes stating that a motorbike rally would be taken out in every assembly segment on May 10. Five bikers from every booth of the assembly segment would participate in it to make it effective and successful.

He maintained a sammelan of first-time electors would be organised in every assembly segment from May 15 to 17 and it would be ensured that at least 1,500 first time voters participate in every sammelan. All the programmes were chalked out at a state-level meeting of the BJPYM held in Rohtak on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s state General Secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma said youth was the backbone of the party. “Young voters always play a crucial role in the victory and defeat of any candidate, hence we have decided to focus upon the section of electors to get their support.

The BJPYM state incharge and MLA Bhavya Bishnoi said every worker had to go among the masses to tell them about the works done by PM Narendra Modi to get the support in the elections. “Today’s youth want to join the BJP. The goal of every worker should be that no new voter should be left without contact,” he added.

