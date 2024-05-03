BJP’s ‘400-paar’ slogan will fall flat, claims Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 2

Congress candidate Deepender Hooda today said that the BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ would fall flat like its ‘75 paar’ slogan in the previous Vidhan Sabha elections.

He was campaigning in various villages of the Kalanaur Assembly segment. Taking on the BJP, he alleged that the government had committed atrocities on every class. “People of the state are eagerly waiting for May 25 to oust the BJP from power,” he said.

Raising the issue of unemployment, he said the BJP government took the international airport of Meham to Jewar in UP. Similarly, the rail coach factory was also taken to UP. “Meham’s international airport was to be built just a few kilometres away from Kalanaur and would have provided employment to lakhs,” he claimed.

Deepender said even though the BJP government was at the Centre and the state, neither any new investment and project had come up nor any new factory or industry had been set up. Even projects worth thousands of crores, approved during the then Congress government, were sent to other states.

“Under the Priyadarshini Awas Yojana, the poor were given a grant of Rs 90,100, but as soon as the BJP government came to power, it stopped all such schemes,” he claimed.

