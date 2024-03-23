BJP’s failure to fulfil promises led to split with JJP, says Digvijay

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 22

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) secretary general Digvijay Chautala commented on the dissolution of the BJP-JJP coalition, stating that the JJP had a 20 per cent stake in the government and elections, and the BJP had failed to allocate two Lok Sabha seats to his party.

He alleged that the BJP had promised to fulfill commitments made to the JJP, but its failure to uphold those led to the split. Currently, they are in the Opposition and fully prepared to contest 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the JJP did not insist on seat-sharing, and only requested two seats as per their right.

The JJP’s demands were legitimate, adding that had the BJP fulfilled the promises made to Dushyant Chautala and agreed to the old-age pension of Rs 5,100 per month, the JJP would have supported them from outside. However, the BJP did not agree to it, he said.

