BJP’s Jyoti Sharma wins zila parishad chief poll

Panipat, December 28

The BJP got a boost as it won the zila parishad (ZP) chairperson and vice-chairman seats here on Tuesday. Jyoti Sharma of the BJP has been elected as the chairperson while Suresh Arya of the BJP has been elected as the vice-chairman of the zila parishad.

Jyoti defeated JJP-supported Kajal by two votes while Suresh defeated INLD’s Sandeep Jaglan by two votes.