BJP’s promises hollow; Congress will provide jobs, justice: Selja

Hisar, May 3

Congress candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Kumari Selja on Friday said the BJP leaders were making hollow promises during their campaigns as they had no achievement to showcase during the Modi government.

Addressing a gathering during her Tohana visit in Fatehabad district today, Selja said PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah themselves had admitted that announcements regarding giving Rs 15 lakh and making arrangements for employment were mere election slogans. “But, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have promised to provide justice to the youth, which will include providing permanent employment and start-ups,” she said.

Selja said the party had clearly stated in its manifesto that 30 lakh youth would be given jobs as soon the government is formed. Congress has also promised to give Rs 1 lakh to the youth for one year under the apprenticeship programme.

Freedom from paper leaks will be provided by making a law. A new startup fund of Rs 5,000 crore will be created to encourage new ideas. The Army’s Agniveer scheme will be discontinued and the old recruitment scheme will be restarted, she said.

The Congress candidate said in 2013, there were 14 lakh permanent posts in the public sector, of which only 8.4 lakh have left by 2023. By destroying top PSUs like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL, the Modi government has destroyed six lakh permanent jobs in the public sector alone.

Selja alleged that the democracy in the country is under attack. “Democracy is being weakened somehow. Indian Constitution is scripture of the country which was framed by the leading lights of the freedom struggle headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Modi and the BJP are conspiring to temper with the provisions of the Constitution,” she alleged.

She said the Centre and the state governments do not allow anyone to even raise their voice. “If anyone raises his voice, he is declared corrupt and sent to jail. When someone joins the corrupt BJP, they start portraying the person as an honest man,” she said.

“The BJP thinks that they have bought the poor by giving them 5 kg grain. But, can the poor ever be sold? They spoiled and destroyed the system. No constructive steps were taken to reduce poverty. She said, “No one is happy with them, except the rich.”

