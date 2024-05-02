BJP’s Ranjit Singh discloses six-fold increase in assets

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 1

The BJP candidate for Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, Ranjit Singh, filed his nomination papers here today. He was accompanied by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, minister Kamal Gupta and Deputy Speaker in the Haryana Assembly, Ranbir Gangwa, besides former minister Savitri Jindal.

During his interaction with the mediapersons, former CM Khattar said the elections were more about the leadership of the country rather than the candidates. In the leadership, Prime Minister Modi was way ahead of Rahul Gandhi, he added. “The Congress leadership had entangled the country in many complicated ways. However, Modi has resolved all these issues, including that of Kashmir, Naxals, problems related to northeastern states, Ram Temple, triple talaq,” he said.

Ranjit Singh said the electorate was satisfied with the leadership of the PM Narendra Modi. “My victory was ensured the day the BJP nominated me as the candidate for the Hisar seat,” he said.

The affidavit filed by Ranjit Singh revealed that his wife Indira Sihag earns more than him. While Ranjit’s annual income was Rs 38.86 lakh in 2023, his wife’s income was Rs 49.63 lakh during the same financial year.

Significantly, there has been a six-fold increase in Singh’s income after he became the minister under the Haryana Government five years ago. In 2018-19, his annual income was Rs 6.25 lakh, which then went up to Rs 38.86 lakh during the last financial year. His wife’s annual income in 2018-19 was Rs 17.20 lakh, and there has been a threefold increase in her income.

However, Ranjit’s gross movable and immovable assets have gone down as compared to 2019. In the affidavit, he has disclosed his assets (movable and immovable) to the tune of Rs 15.98 crore. According to the 2019 affidavit — when he contested the Assembly elections for Rania (Sirsa district) — his assets were worth Rs 16.81 crore. His wife’s movable and immovable properties have, too, gone down from Rs 10.27 crore in 2019 to Rs 9.71 crore in 2024.

Farmers raise black flags at Mini-Sectt

Former minister Capt Abhimanyu, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi and his son Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi were not present on the occasion.

Farmers sitting on the ‘pucca morcha’ at the main gate of the mini-secretariat raised slogans against the BJP and waived black flags as party candidate Ranjit Singh and other leaders reached the spot to file the nomination papers.

Though the police have barricaded the ‘pucca morcha’, where the farmers have been holding dharna for the last six months, the BJP leaders managed to exit the mini-secretariat after filing the nominations.

