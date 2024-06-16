BJP’s RS MP Barala counters Ranjit on ‘Jaichand’ jibe

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 15

After repeated verbal digs by BJP leader and Energy Minister Ranjit Singh on some party leaders in Hisar region — calling them ‘Jaichands’ of the party — BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala retorted today stating that Ranjit Singh should keep in mind that the BJP is a party of disciplined workers.

In a brief statement in Fatehabad today, Barala, who is a former state president and hails from Tohana segment in Fatehabad district, said that Ranjit Singh had been a member of the Congress over the years.

“It seems that Congress’ influence shows on Ranjit Singh sometimes as he has been in the Congress his whole life. He will have to keep in mind that the BJP is a party of disciplined workers and discipline is supreme here,” he stated.

Notably, Barala was Lok Sabha election incharge and also has aides in the BJP unit in Hisar district.

On the other hand, Ranjit Singh, who was hurt after the defeat in Hisar Lok Sabha poll, reiterated that he had identified Jaichands (traitors). “I have given the names in writing to the party leadership and will urge the party high command to mend them as there is the challenge of Assembly elections before the party,” he said adding that he hoped that the party would give ticket to the candidates in Sirsa district keeping in view the winnability factor.

Singh, who is Energy Minister in the BJP government in Haryana, lost to the Congress’ Jai Prakash by about 62,000 votes. He later alleged that some leaders within the party had indulged in sabotage of his election which led to his defeat.

During his visit to Sirsa yesterday, he again hit out at certain leaders without naming them and referred to them as Jaichands. “Had Jaichands not spoilt the election in Hisar, I would have won and would have got a good position at the Centre. I have no enmity with anyone but these Jaichands weakened my position,” he alleged.

