 BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ coming true, says Barala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ coming true, says Barala

BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ coming true, says Barala

BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ coming true, says Barala

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala during a meeting of party office-bearers in Rohtak on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 2

BJP’s state poll management committee convener and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala today held a state-level meeting with office-bearers of 40 departments of the party to get feedback from them about the Lok Sabha elections in their respective areas.

Over 150 office-bearers across the state attended the meeting at the party’s state headquarters. Some issues that were noticed during the poll campaign were flagged.

“The lack of coordination between party candidates and office-bearers on some fronts in a couple of parliamentary constituencies was raised during the meeting. It was said that supporters of these candidates performed some tasks related to poll management on their own, which not only led to the lack of coordination but also affected the election campaign,” said a BJP leader.

He maintained that the party’s performance in these constituencies could have been better if there was a good coordination between the party candidates and office-bearers.

Barala, while talking to media, said the office-bearers of all the departments did a good job in the elections. Consequently, the BJP was yet again going to win all 10 seats in Haryana, hehe claimed

“At the meeting, feedback related to poll management was received from the head of every department. All office-bearers have toiled hard to achieve the target given by the central leadership in the polls. The feedback received from the workers and the prediction of exit polls clearly indicate that the party’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ is coming true,” said Barala.

He said Rahul Gandhi was the leader of a party, which had displayed dictatorship many times. The Congress had even imposed Emergency across the nation and people cannot forget it.

“As per the exit polls’ prediction, the Congress and INDIA bloc, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is nowhere to be seen on the ground. This time, the Congress and INDIA bloc will be marginalised politically. Leaders of tjr alliance are aware of the fact and are making illogical statements in frustration,” claimed Barala.

Former Minister Vipul Goyal, state media co-in-charge Shamsher Singh Kharak, state spokesperson Vandana Popli, district media in-charge Tarun Sunny Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Feedback received from party workers

At the meeting, feedback related to poll management was received from the head of every department. All office-bearers have toiled hard to achieve the target given by the central leadership in the polls. The feedback received from the workers and the prediction of exit polls clearly indicate that the party’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ is coming true. — Subhash Barala, Rajya Sabha MP

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

2
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

3
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

4
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

5
India Assembly election 2024

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

6
India Assembly election 2024

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

7
India

As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

8
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

9
Business

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

10
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days ‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh 31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu