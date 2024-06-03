BJP’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ coming true, says Barala

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 2

BJP’s state poll management committee convener and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala today held a state-level meeting with office-bearers of 40 departments of the party to get feedback from them about the Lok Sabha elections in their respective areas.

Over 150 office-bearers across the state attended the meeting at the party’s state headquarters. Some issues that were noticed during the poll campaign were flagged.

“The lack of coordination between party candidates and office-bearers on some fronts in a couple of parliamentary constituencies was raised during the meeting. It was said that supporters of these candidates performed some tasks related to poll management on their own, which not only led to the lack of coordination but also affected the election campaign,” said a BJP leader.

He maintained that the party’s performance in these constituencies could have been better if there was a good coordination between the party candidates and office-bearers.

Barala, while talking to media, said the office-bearers of all the departments did a good job in the elections. Consequently, the BJP was yet again going to win all 10 seats in Haryana, hehe claimed

“At the meeting, feedback related to poll management was received from the head of every department. All office-bearers have toiled hard to achieve the target given by the central leadership in the polls. The feedback received from the workers and the prediction of exit polls clearly indicate that the party’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ is coming true,” said Barala.

He said Rahul Gandhi was the leader of a party, which had displayed dictatorship many times. The Congress had even imposed Emergency across the nation and people cannot forget it.

“As per the exit polls’ prediction, the Congress and INDIA bloc, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is nowhere to be seen on the ground. This time, the Congress and INDIA bloc will be marginalised politically. Leaders of tjr alliance are aware of the fact and are making illogical statements in frustration,” claimed Barala.

Former Minister Vipul Goyal, state media co-in-charge Shamsher Singh Kharak, state spokesperson Vandana Popli, district media in-charge Tarun Sunny Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Feedback received from party workers At the meeting, feedback related to poll management was received from the head of every department. All office-bearers have toiled hard to achieve the target given by the central leadership in the polls. The feedback received from the workers and the prediction of exit polls clearly indicate that the party’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ is coming true. — Subhash Barala, Rajya Sabha MP

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak