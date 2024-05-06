BJP’s Tanwar accuses Congress of ‘scheming’ against farmers

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 5

The BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Ashok Tanwar, on Sunday alleged that some individuals were exploiting farmers for their benefit, misleading them and inciting them for personal gains. He praised Prime Minister Modi for implementing schemes such as the PM-Kisan Yojana, which, according to him, benefited a majority of the country’s farmers. Tanwar addressed several public meetings and sought the support of the electorate.

He also talked about the creation of numerous job opportunities in the private sector and merit-based recruitment of skilled youth

Addressing a public meeting at a village in Raipura Dhani, Tanwar accused the Congress of “scheming” against farmers and urged them not to fall for the tactics of the opposition parties. He highlighted the government’s efforts in procuring most crops at the MSP rates and compensating farmers for crop losses. Tanwar urged farmers not to be swayed by the opposition’s rhetoric and emphasised the significant strides made in employment opportunities during the BJP regime.

He said according to government records, over 1.4 lakh youths have been provided government jobs through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission since 2014. Tanwar cited examples of successful candidates from villages such as Risalia Khera in Sirsa district and Kishanpura in Ellenabad. He also mentioned the creation of numerous job opportunities in the private sector and the merit-based recruitment of skilled youth. Tanwar said people now directly benefit from government schemes online, signifying the effective implementation of policies.

Tanwar added that the BJP is the only party capable of ensuring the progress of the nation, citing PM Modi’s transformative leadership over the past decade. He emphasised the need for the BJP to retain power for the third time to sustain the unprecedented development envisioned by PM Modi.

Praising the dedication and discipline of BJP workers, he stated that party workers are tirelessly engaged in campaigning to ensure Modi’s re-election as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

As has become the norm with BJP leaders, Tanwar faced opposition from farmers at several places in the Sirsa area. In fact, he had to return without conducting public meetings at several villages. Not only Tanwar, his family also had to face the farmers’ opposition.

