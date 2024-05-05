BJP’s Tanwar files nomination for Sirsa seat in CM’s presence

Tribune Reporters

Sirsa/Rohtak, May 4

BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar filed his nomination papers for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat in Haryana on Friday. CM Nayab Saini, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, BJP leader Subhash Barala and Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram, along with senior BJP leaders, reached the Mini-Secretariat.

Interestingly, while only five persons, including the candidate, were allowed to enter the Returning Officer’s room, CM Saini and 12 others went into his room. Election officials then allowed candidate Ashok Tanwar, CM Nayab Singh Saini, Dura Ram, Gopal Kanda, and Ranjit Singh to enter RO RK Singh’s room.

Ashok Tanwar’s wife Avantika Tanwar and daughter had to stay outside. The police had to bring out many leaders. However, Ashok Tanwar’s father was not allowed to enter and he remained outside.

After Tanwar filed his nomination, CM Nayab Saini said during the past 10 years, the double-engine government had implemented many schemes for the welfare of the country and the state. Through those schemes, the benefits had reached the last man. Over the past 10 years, 24 AIIMS had been set up across the county, he said.

The government planned to build medical colleges in all districts of Haryana and the process was already underway in Sirsa. Soon, a tender would be finalised and the work would start.

CM attacked Rahul Gandhi, calling him a liar. In the last elections, Rahul Gandhi stood on the stage in Rajasthan and said they would waive off farmers’ debts. That lie was exposed and the farmers suffered because of that.

After Rahul Gandhi’s lie, 4,000 farmers ended life by suicide and the land of 16,000 farmers was auctioned. Now, Rahul Gandhi was again lying that they would end poverty in one stroke. Saini said Rahul should look at his ancestors. His father used to say: “If I send Re 1, only 15 paise reach the people.... What magic lamp does Rahul have that will eradicate poverty in one stroke.”

Dharambir files papers for Bhiwani-M’garh seat

The sitting MP and BJP candidate for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, Dharambir Singh, filed his nomination papers at Narnaul today. Haryana Irrigation Minister Abhe Singh Yadav and former Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma accompanied the BJP candidate. Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Ahirwal stalwart, Rao Inderjit Singh, who has been supporting Dharambir, was not present.

According to sources, Inderjit said he was occupied in his own poll campaign in the Gurgaon constituency. Political observers say Inderjit avoids sharing the stage with Yadav.

