BKU activists confront Ambala BJP candidate

Ambala, April 27

Farm activists associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) today confronted BJP candidate Banto Kataria and expressed their resentment against the BJP government for stopping them from marching to Delhi.

The BJP candidate had reached Naggal village as part of her campaign when the farmers, led by union district president Gurmeet Singh Majri, reached there. The BJP candidate gave them a patient hearing with folded hands and accepted a demand letter. She was accompanied by Minister of State Aseem Goel, BJP district chief Mandeep Rana and other party leaders.

Banto Kataria said, “The way farmers had supported my husband during his elections, I urge them to extend the same support to me as well. I will raise their concerns and issues at appropriate platforms.”

Hisar: Farm activists confronted BJP candidate Ranjit Singh during his visit to Chuli Khurd village in Hisar district on Saturday. A group of farmers gathered near the venue where the BJP candidate was scheduled to arrive. They said they wanted to ask him questions regarding farmers’ issues. However, they alleged that some political activists accompanying him pushed them.

