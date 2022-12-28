BKU announces series of protests across atate

Karnal: Infuriated over the decision of the state government of no hike in state-advised price of sugarcane, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Charuni) at a meeting of its leaders of various districts here on Tuesdayday announced a series of protests across the state.
