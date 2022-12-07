BKU asks SKM to clear its stand on Lakhimpur case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 6

In an open letter to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Chief Gurnam Singh has accused the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders of not taking adequate measures to save farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and has asked them to clear the SKM’s stand.

In the letter, Gurnam Singh Charuni stated that during the farm agitation, the SKM used to give programmes to register protests and the farmers across the country used to make them successful. In Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the SKM failed to create pressure on the government.

Charuni has also targeted farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other leaders in his letter and stated that four farmers are in jail and will be sentenced. “I kept demanding for a big agitation to save the farmers, but to no avail. I managed to get a meeting fixed with the Home Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, but some SKM leaders reached Lakhimpur and got the meeting cancelled”, he claimed in the letter. Through the letter, the BKU chief has asked the SKM to take a concrete decision by December 15, to get the farmers released.