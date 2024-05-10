BKU (C) lends support to Varun Chaudhary

Ravneet Singh
Panchkula, May 9
Agitated with the BJP-led Central government over pending farmer issues, the BKU (Charuni) will lend support to INDIA bloc candidate Varun Chaudhary from Ambala.
The union leaders of the districts falling in Ambala constituency — Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar — made the announcement today. The union has already announced its support to INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Kurukshetra through its Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.
Union’s Panchkula president Narinder Singh, talking to The Tribune, said, “Farmers have been agitating in support of their demands for long, but the BJP government has failed to address issues. As a result, farmers have been dying during protests. We have decided to support candidates of parties who supported farmers’ agitations.”
Ambala unit president Malkit Singh said Chaudhary had lent farmers valuable support during the farmers’ agitation.
