BKU (Charuni) seeks Rs 500 bonus on wheat

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 2

In the wake of crop loss due to the unseasonal rain, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has sought a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on wheat and relaxation in the condition of the moisture content in procurement.

The farmers’ union, in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, also raised its concerns over the assessment of the loss and demanded a fair girdawari.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The weather has been unfavourable and farmers have suffered heavy losses not only in wheat but other crops, including mustard and vegetables. The government should extend financial support to compensate the farmers for their losses. The union has requested that the government should get special girdawari done at the earliest and release the compensation amount. The deadline to raise claims on the Kshatipurti portal should be extended till April 15 and the condition of the registration of crop on ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal should be removed.”

The demand letter sent by the union said that the bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of wheat should be given to the farmers as the price of wheat in the international market was about Rs 3,200 per quintal. Rain and hailstorm had affected crops, and the government should give relaxation to farmers in the conditions of moisture content and quality. “District-level officials are deliberately depriving the farmers of compensation by recording lesser loss,” Gurnam said.