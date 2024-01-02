BKU (Charuni) to hold mahapanchayat today

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 1

To raise concerns of around 7,000 sugarcane growers, who deliver their produce at Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) will hold a Mahapanchayat here on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court, in its order on May 4, 2022, in a writ petition (civil), had constituted a committee and the committee on August 24, 2023, attached the properties of Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited as garnishee.

Recently, the farmers came to know about the attachment of properties that triggered panic among them. The farmers have apprehension that their dues may get stuck due to the attachment of properties of the mills.

The mills cleared the pending dues of around Rs 17 crore of the previous season today and it started the payment of the current season. As per the information, the mills in the ongoing crushing season so far has crushed sugarcane worth nearly Rs 56 crore.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The mills is being run under the supervision of the government and we demand that it should take over the mills so that the interests of the farmers are safeguarded. In case, the mills go into the hands of private people then it must be ensured that the farmers’ dues are cleared on priority. ”

