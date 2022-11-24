Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) withdraws call to block highway

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 23

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has withdrawn the call to block the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway tomorrow after a delegation led by union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni met Home Minister Anil Vij at the latter’s residence today.

Will hold rally It has been decided not to block the highway, but the union will hold a rally to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram and to mark two years of the farm agitation. Gurnam Singh Charuni, farmers' leader

The BKU had given the call to block the highway at Mohra in Ambala if all cases registered against the farmers during the farm stir were not withdrawn by November 24.

Charuni said, “As several cases registered before and during the farm agitation were yet to be cancelled, the union had given the call to block the highway on November 24. The Home Minister had invited a delegation to discuss the issue and the meeting yielded positive results. He has informed that majority of the cases registered

during the agitation have already been withdrawn, and has assured that the process to cancel the remaining cases is on. Directions have been issued to cancel the old cases too.”

“Following the assurance, it has been decided not to block the highway, but the union will hold a rally to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram and to mark the two years of farm agitation. Farmers from Haryana and Punjab will attend the rally at the grain market and later submit a memorandum for the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister in support of other demands, including MSP guarantee, time-bound payment of insurance claims, and increasing the price of sugarcane,” he added.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains and district president Malkit Singh were also present at the meeting.

Vij said, “Of 294 cases, 163 have already been cancelled. My department is working to withdraw the pending cases too, except the cases of heinous crime, including murder, rape and running over people by vehicle.”

Jat delegation calls on minister

A delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti also met Home Minister Anil Vij to get cancelled the cases registered during the Jat agitation. The minister assured the delegation to raise the matter with the officials concerned.