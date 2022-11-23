BKU (Charuni) withdraws call to block NH-44 following assurance by Anil Vij

Ambala, November 23
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has withdrawn the call to block the NH-44 on Thursday, after a delegation led by union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni met Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday.
The BKU had given the call to block the highway at Mohra if the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation were not withdrawn by November 24.
Charuni said the home minister had assured them that directions had already been issued to withdraw the cases.
Following the assurance, it was decided not to block the highway, but the union would hold a rally and submit a memorandum in support of other demands.
