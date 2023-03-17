BKU delegation meets Vij over compensation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

A delegation of farmers’ leaders, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh, met Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday.

The farmers had reached to discuss various farm issues, including adequate compensation for land acquired for highway projects.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said issues related to the compensation for land acquired for different road projects, including the Ambala-Shamli highway, were discussed. The minister has assured to organise a meeting between the officials and farmers to resolve the matter.