BKU protests delay in installation of transformers for new tubewells

Kurukshetra, May 14

Irked over the delay in the installation of transformers for power connections in agricultural fields, a group of farmers, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), staged a dharna at the XEN office in Shahabad today.

Raising slogans in support of their demands, the farmers said the paddy season was about to begin but the work related to new power connections was yet to be completed. They said the delay in the process would create problems for them during the sowing of paddy.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The paddy season is about to begin but the work related to the installation of transformers of about 148 new connections in Shahabad is pending. So far, only electricity poles have been installed by the contractor concerned while the cables and transformers are yet to be installed. Moreover, the contractor asks farmers to bring tractors to load poles and wires, besides other works. Why are farmers being told to do the work that is supposed to be done by the the contractor?”

“Farmers are worried about the situation, due to which we decided to stage a dharna to raise the matter. The paddy farmers have been facing several other issues as well. Some of them had applied for the increase of load but the transformers are yet to be replaced. We have also asked the department to ensure that their equipment and wires are in a good condition so that these don’t get burnt during the season,” he added.

Executive Engineer (Operations), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Shahabad, Mehtab Singh managed to pacify the farmers, following which they lifted their dharna. He asked the contractor to expedite the work.

Bains said, “The contractor has assured that he will not ask the farmers to bring tractors and he will complete the work by June 7.” The Executive Engineer said, “We have asked the contractor to increase the labour and complete the work at the earliest.”

