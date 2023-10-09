 BKU (SBS) defies govt, burns stubble : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
BKU (SBS) defies govt, burns stubble

A BKU (SBS) activist burns paddy stubble to protest action being taken against farmers in Ambala on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 8

Activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) today burnt stubble here to mark their protest against FIRs being lodged and fines imposed on farmers for stubble-burning.

The union threatened to launch an agitation, if any further action was initiated against the farmers. They held a meeting at Gurdwara Mardon Sahib and announced that they would keep opposing officials of the Agriculture Department, if they visit the village to impose fine. Later, the farmers gathered at the field of union’s district president Gurmeet Singh and burnt stubble to mark their protest.

2 FIRs lodged in Ambala

  • In Ambala, stubble burning has been confirmed at 30 locations during inspections so far while two FIRs have been registered.

Gurmeet said, “It has been decided that the paddy growers will inform the Agriculture Department officials after harvesting the crop. They will ask them to clear their fields in three days for free, else they will burn the stubble.”

He said the union would not allow the department officials to impose fine on the farmers. “The government should implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report and provide the MSP on all crops if it wants the farmers to follow its directions,” he added.

BKU (SBS) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri alleged that the government was not serious about the environment, but was only working to benefit corporate houses.

“It takes no action against the big companies that cause air and water pollution throughout the year, but takes immediate action against the marginal farmers for burning stubble once a year,” he added.

He further stated that the shortage of machines was also hampering the management of crop residue. He said even if bales were prepared, they remained in the field for several days. “The farmers can’t wait for long as they need to prepare their fields for mustard and potato crops at the earliest,” he added.

He said they had decided that the farmers would burn stubble at their convenience and not pay any fine. He added that the government was free to register FIRs, but the union would take strict action if any action was taken against the farmers.

#Ambala #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Shaheed Bhagat Singh

