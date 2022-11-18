BKU threatens to block GT Road in Ambala on Nov 24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

National president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Gurnam Singh Charuni today held a press conference and threatened to block the GT Road in Ambala on November 24, if the state government didn’t cancel all cases registered against farmers.

As the Railways has dropped cases against farmers, the Charuni group has decided not to block railway tracks on November 24.

Charuni said though the state government had cancelled some cases, many were still pending in various courts due to which arms licences had been revoked and passports not renewed.

“Some cases in which farmer leaders have been named as accused have been declared untraced. This is backtracking on earlier assurances given by the government. The untraced cases with names of farmers can be opened for probe in future,” he said.