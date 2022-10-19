BKU to block train tracks near Ambala

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 18

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has announced to block the railway tracks near Mohra in Ambala on November 24 if the Centre failed to fulfil the promises made during the farm agitation.

Farmer leaders from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal gathered at the Jat Dharmashala here and decided to gather at Mohra grain market on the occasion of Chhotu Ram birth anniversary on November 24.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “To raise the issues of pending FIRs, guarantee on MSP and farm loan waiver etc., it has been decided to gather at the Mohra grain market on November 24 and hold a demonstration. Later we will block the railway tracks in front of the grain market and chalk out the further strategy.”

