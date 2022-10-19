BKU to block train tracks near Ambala

Kurukshetra, October 18
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has announced to block the railway tracks near Mohra in Ambala on November 24 if the Centre failed to fulfil the promises made during the farm agitation.
Farmer leaders from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal gathered at the Jat Dharmashala here and decided to gather at Mohra grain market on the occasion of Chhotu Ram birth anniversary on November 24.
BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “To raise the issues of pending FIRs, guarantee on MSP and farm loan waiver etc., it has been decided to gather at the Mohra grain market on November 24 and hold a demonstration. Later we will block the railway tracks in front of the grain market and chalk out the further strategy.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...