BKU to block train traffic in Haryana, Punjab, if cases not withdrawn in 15 days

Ambala, October 17

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has threatened to block the rail traffic in Haryana and Punjab, if the cases registered against farmers for blocking railway tracks during the farmers’ agitation were not cancelled within 15 days.

Accusing the Union Government of betrayal, BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The government had assured to cancel all FIRs registered against the farmers, but still many cases, especially those relating to the blocking of railway tracks, are pending. The farmers have started getting summons to get their statements recorded.”

“We are giving a warning to the Centre to clear its stand on the cancellation of FIRs. If the cases are not withdrawn within15 days, the BKU will give a call for stopping the trains in Haryana and Punjab. The Centre and the Ministry of Railways will be responsible for the consequences. We are just asking the government to honour its commitments. The government has been harassing farmers, but that’s not acceptable,” he added.

He said, “The government had also assured to set up a committee on the minimum support price (MSP), besides making several other commitments, but it hasn’t done much on the promises made.”

As per information, BKU spokesman Rakesh Bains, Yamunanagar district chief Sanju Gundiana and senior union member Jasbir Singh Mamumajra have recently received summons to get their statements recorded on the issue of blocking railway tracks. BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The cases were registered across the state. Though the government had withdrawn a number of other cases, including those for blocking roads, the cases registered for blocking railway tracks are still pending. The government has betrayed the farmers. It should fulfil its commitments or the union will be forced to resume the agitation.”

