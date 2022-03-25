BKU to decide on future course of action

Kurukshetra, March 24
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) will hold a meet to decide the future course of action of the union regarding whether to continue to work as a pressure group or enter active politics to raise farmers’ issues.
BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh has been facing criticism over his call of Mission Punjab, with some activists leaving the union due to the decision of participating in politics.
The body held a meeting in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.
As per information, some activists were not happy with the decision taken regarding the Punjab Assembly elections and wanted clarity on the union’s future in Haryana. The union has decided to hold demonstrations and submit memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state on April 2 regarding the compensation for crop loss.
