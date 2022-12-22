BKU to intensify stir over sugarcane SAP

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 21

Demanding an increase in sugarcane prices, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has decided to intensify protests in Haryana. The farmers’ union held its state body meeting in Kurukshetra on Wednesday and decided to hold a series of protests to press for its demand.

The union has been seeking a hike in the state advised price (SAP) to Rs 450 a quintal for sugarcane, against the current price of Rs 362 a quintal.

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh said, “The government hasn’t increased the sugarcane prices so far while the crushing started last month. Memorandums were also served by the farmers, but to no avail. Now, it has been decided to intensify the protests.” “The sugarcane farmers will hold protests in front of the residences of MLAs on December 29, submit memorandums and burn effigies of the government, if the prices are still not increased,” he added.